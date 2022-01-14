Gunmen kidnap 4 fed varsity Lafia students

Four students of the Federal University of Lafia in Nasarawa state have been kidnapped.

This was contained in a statement issued by the management of the university who announced that the four students were kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday, at around 11:30 p.m.

The statement signed by the university’s head, information and public relations unit, Abubakar Ibrahim, in Lafia on Friday indicated that the unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the university.

“Consequently, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demanded for the immediate release of those kidnapped.

“The vice-chancellor reaffirms that kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa state, in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“He, therefore, expresses his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted students, assuring them that serious efforts are being taken to ensure quick rescue of the kidnapped students,’ the statement read in part.

The added that the vice-chancellor had since visited the area where the students were kidnapped, visited the Nasarawa Police Command where he formally notified the Commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students.

“He, equally, has contacted other security agencies and appealed to them work tirelessly for the safe and quick return of the students.

“Students of the University are here by requested by the vice-chancellor to pay more attention to security related matters, remain calm and go about their normal activities at the campuses of the University.”

He said additional measures had been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the campuses of the University.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said, “I am yet to get details from the university about this happening; I can’t comment on it now, please.”