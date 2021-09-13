Gunmen kidnap 4 in Ekiti community

Four persons have been reportedly abducted along Ayetoro-Ekiti – Otun-Ekiti Road in Ekiti state prompting gunmen waylaying some road users and held them hostage.

Feelers from the area revealed that the victims were said to have been ferried into the bush on Sunday evening by the abductors.

The incident was said to have involved two buses conveying passengers from the Otun-Ekiti, with the assailants succeeding in holding four persons while others escaped by whiskers.

A source revealed to newsmen Monday that one of those who escaped told him that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another source said when some hunters resident in the area were being informed about the incident with a view to rising to the situation holistically for proper action, said: “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating along Ayetoro – Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At that point, we cannot say the number of people taken into the forest but the buses were there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents, who arrived the scene later that the kidnappers would have gone towards the Otun end and that they would not have gone far that time.

“Definitely, they were the ones who operated along Ayetoro – Ewu Road on Sunday evening. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one,” the source said.