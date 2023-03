Gunmen have kidnapped the Accord party candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Constituency 2 in the Rivers state House of Assembly, Chukwudi Ogbonna.

Blueprint learnt that he was kidnaped while driving in his car at Rumuigbo, near Port Harcourt on Monday night.

Confirming the incident, Ogbonna’s cousin brother, Ifeaka Nwakiri, said, “They took him with his Mercedes car. We have reported the matter at the Kala Police station.”

