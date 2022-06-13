Gunmen kidnap Bishop, wife along Ogbomosho-Oyo highway, demands N50m ransom



Suspected gunmen on Sunday evening kidnapped the Bishop, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt Revd Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba diocese and his wife along Ogbomoso-Oyo road.

According to sources, the Bishop and his wife were kidnapped while fixing their car which developed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun state to Jebba, Kwara state enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway.

Bishop’s chaplain said to be traveling together with the victims said, “We were traveling from Jebba to Oyo when it was few kilometers to Oyo our vehicle developed a fault. My Lord bishop called the Lord bishop of Oyo Bishop Aladekugbe for help.

The Chaplain was reported to have added that “however, before the help surfaced some armed men surrounded them and ordered them into the bush”, adding, ” I was lucky I was not visible because of my black cassock I fell flat on my belly to hide myself while they marched my bishop and wife deep into the forest”.

“Bishop Aladekugbe rose to the occasion to alert the Leadership of the church Most Revd Henry Ndukuba and other members of the house of bishops. It took hours to hear from the abductors through the wife of the bishop whom they allowed to speak in few seconds with one of the bishops, asking for N50 million ransom.

Oyo state Police command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported the incident to the Command at Atiba Divisional Police headquarters, Oyo town at about 8:30pm on Sunday.

According to SP Osifeso, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.”

Emphasising that discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims were rescued unhurt, SP Osifeso enjoined members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information. The general public are assured of their safety as they go about their lawful activities.

