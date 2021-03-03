Gunmen kidnap Chinese expatriate in Ekiti

A Chinese expatriate was Tuesday evening kidnapped in Igbemo-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state.

The expatriate, who was identified as one of the experts supervising the construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, was said to have been waylaid at Igbemo-Ekiti while driving in a Hilux van and forcefully taken away by gunmen.

The latest abduction happened three months after similar incident occurred in the state when two foreigners were kidnapped along new Ado-Iyin road.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman, Ekiti command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Our RRS men swung into action immediately the news was broken. They are combing all the surrounding bushes and we are sure that the abductee would be released soon”.

Meanwhile, four persons who posed as operatives of the proscribed Nigerian Merchant Naval Corps have been arrested during their visit to the office of the chairman of Irepodun/ Ifelodun local government, Shina Ogunleye,

The gun-wielding corps, clad in naval uniform, were rounded up at the headquarters of the council at Igede- Ekiti.

Ogunleye, who confirmed this to journalists via telephone, said the four men were arrested by combined forces of police and men of the Department of State Services (DSS) who acted on tip off from the council boss.

The council boss described the action as a botched attempted kidnapping that was averted due to quick intervention of the security forces.

