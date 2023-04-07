Gunmen kidnap former deputy governor on Good Friday

Unknown-gunmen have kidnapped former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.

He was allegedly kidnapped in his community, Gwagi, in the Wamba Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

Professor Onje Gye-Wado who served as deputy governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2003, had escaped being kidnapped on several occasions before the sad incident occurred.

Confirming the kidnap of the former deputy governor in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the police command was making efforts to rescue him unhurt.

He said, “Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 around 12:30 am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival.

“The Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, further mobilised and deployed reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage, hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act.”

