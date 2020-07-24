Gunmen kidnap Makurdi businessman

Gunmen in the early hours on Friday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business man, Mr. Isaac Akinkumi, who is the chairman and chief executive officer, Tito Group of Companies.

He was kidnapped around 1:30am Friday at his Makurdi residence located at the New GRA, near Kanshio in Makurdi.

The Benue state Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident, said, “Today, 24/7/2020, at about 0130hrs, Mr. Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at New GRA, near Kanshio, Makurdi.

“Information was gathered that a four-man armed gang scaled through a fence into his compound, forced his door open and took him to an unknown destination. Investigation is in progress.”

Meanwhile, when Blueprint Weekend visited the family, they refused to talk to the press on the incident.

It was, however, learnt that the kidnappers up to the time of filing this report, had not open any discussions with the family on what ransom to be paid.