Gunmen kidnap Tinubu’s loyalist, 4 others in Ekiti

A chieftain of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 Presidential ambition, fondly called SWAGA in Ekiti state, Bamigboye Adegoroye and four others have been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

Adegoroye was a former chairman of Ilejemeje local goverment area of Ekiti state and one of the leaders of SWAGA.

Disclosing this to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital yesterday, the chairman, Ifesowapo Local Council Development Areas

(LCDAs) of Ekiti state, Mr. Kayode Akerele, said Adegoroye and one other in his vehicle, were kidnapped along Isan-Iludun road Monday evening.

Akerele said they were abducted and whisked to an unknown destination around 7.30pm after being seized along that route.

“We learnt that the former local government chairman and one other occupant of his car were driving along that route when his car was shot suddenly by gunmen who hid inside the bush.

“They had to stop because the gunshot hit their car and it was at that spot that they were abducted and we have not heard whether the family had been contacted.”

The chairman of Ero Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), Mr. Akin Alebiosu, also spoke of abduction in the state, saying three charcoal burners were also kidnapped at Ikun- Ekiti around 6.30pm the same day.