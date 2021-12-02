Gunmen kidnapped couple in Osun 



A man, London Omoru, and his wife, Blessing, have been kidnapped by gunmen at their village in Obokun local government area of Osun state.



It was gathered that the couple were kidnapped around 10pm on Monday at Oriomipupa village via Agric Area, Esa-Oke.



Efforts by local security of Kiriji Heritage Defender to rescue the victims proved futile as the kidnappers were said to have armed with sophisticated weapon.



The spokesperson of Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said operative of the Joint Task Force (JTF) are already combing the bush to rescue the victims.



She explained that one Moses Imomiuku of Ayetoro Street reported at Esa Oke Division that around 10pm, he received a distress call from one Andrew Omoru that his parents were kidnapped at farm settlement.

She said, “when our men got the report the Divisional Police Officer led operatives to the scene with the combined effort of Vigilante and men of Odua Peoples Congress(OPC) to rescue the victims.



“We recovered the motorcycle of the victims and our men are combing the areas to rescue the victims.”

Related

No tags for this post.