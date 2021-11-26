Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday killed eleven persons in Ta’agbe community of Miango Chiefdom in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Uba Ogba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos on Friday.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state had moved to the scene of the incident, adding that the commissioner had deployed more personnel to curb further breakdown of law and order in the area.

In his reaction, Danjuma Auta, the Secretary General of Iregwe Development Association (IDA), Danjuma Auta, expressed concerns over the incident, saying: “Once again the Irigwe nation has to write this statement stating our pain concerning the renewed orchestrated attacks on our people for no reason having enjoyed some relative peace that lasted for some weeks now.

“This morning gunmen attacked the village of Ta’agbe and as of now we have already established the death of 11 people while the search is ongoing.”

Auta called on security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing the lives and property of the people.

He said the Iregwe people had embraced peace and would continue to be law- abiding.

