Gunmen kill 11 in Wase community of Plateau

Not fewer than 11 persons were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Pinau village of Wase local government area of Plateau state, a local source has confirmed.

Malam Shafi’e Sambo, a youth leader, said the bandits stormed the village Sunday evening, when the people were busy at the market.

“Unfortunately, our people were attacked by some suspected armed bandits.

“And what really happened was that, a suspected bandits informant was arrested by our local vigilante. He was taken to the office on Saturday, and he is being interrogated by them, possibly some must have informed the bandits about his whereabout.

“On Sunday, the bandits disguised and stormed the office where they unbundled the suspects, and from their went into the village and market place shooting sporadically.

“The gunmen stormed the market and started shooting sporadically. We were somewhere close to the market, and we quickly ran for safety.

“The people, while going about their normal businesses, suddenly heard gunshots, and I can confirm the killing of 11 persons comprising 8 men, one woman and two children.

“Five others were injured and they are right now receiving treatment at the health facility,” Shafi’e said.

But the chairman of Wase LGC, Ado Abubakar Buba, told newsmen that 8 people were killed.

“Pinau was attacked by bandits yesterday afternoon. The people of that community were able to repel them, though with a heavy loss because it was a market day. So far, 8 people lost their lives and some sustained injuries.

“Security personnel have been drafted into that border town since last night.”

The spokesperson of the state Police command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said they are aware of the unfortunate incident that happened Sunday evening at Pinau in Wase LGA.

“But I am yet to issue a statement with regards to the number of casualties, which I will do as soon as we are done with the investigation,” he said.