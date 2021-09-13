Gunmen kill 12, injure 2 in Kaduna villages

Less than 24 hours after killing a cleric in Kibori, unknown gunmen have attacked Peigyim village, near Kibori in Zango Kataf, Kaduna state killing 12 people and injuring two others.

The cleric, a pastor with ECWA Church was found dead in Kibori early Sunday morning hours after leaving home for Kafanchan.

Only for gunmen to strike again late Sunday evening killing 12 people and leaving two with injuries at Peigyim, not far away from Kibori in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, while confirming the attack and killings on Monday said the two people who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at a medical center.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that 12 persons were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.



“According to the report, the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening, and killed 12 residents. The deceased are identified as follows: Philbia Ysuaf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fedelia Famson, Sadia Donald, Goodness Kefas.



“Two other residents were injured and are receiving treatment.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly incident in the area.



“He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims slain in the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls. The Governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery.

“Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress,” Aruwan said.