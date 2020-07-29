Gunmen kill 13 Kogi family members, one other



In a shocking revelation, gunmen killed some 14 persons, 13 of whom were members of the same family, while only a member of the family survived.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the hoodlums attacked the Abudu community in Kogi, Koton Karfe local government area of the state.



Kogi state Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the headquarters of the command in Lokoja Wednesday.

The police boss said: “It was around 2 a.m on Wednesday my area commander called me on the phone that they received information that there was an attack at Abudu community.



“I quickly contacted the Senior Special Assistant to the governor in charge of security in the local government to mobilise his vigilante men to give support to the police in the community, but regrettably before they could reach the area the havoc had been carried out by yet-to-be identified assailants.

“I went to the community this morning and I saw fourteen dead bodies while six other people were badly injured during the attack on the people of Abudu community. Those killed are children, women and men.”

“I was there and I was part of those who picked some of the dead bodies we are talking about.

“Yes, 14 people were killed and about six others were fatally injured. The saddening thing is that out of the 14 dead bodies that were brought out, 13 were from one family.

“In that family, it is only one person that survived. His uncle, his mother, his uncle’s wife, his younger brother, his senior brother’s wife, his wife and all his children were killed,” the CP said.

Speaking further, the CP described the attack as a destructive adventure, saying preliminary investigation revealed that there were long standing communal clashes around the community.

He however assured that the state police command would leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the attack.



He appealed to the community to cooperate with the police by giving useful information that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

I will stand by my oath on security – Bello

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said he would remain by his oath to protect and ensure the security and welfare of people of the state.

In a statement Wednesday marking the Sallah celebration by his aide, Bestman Nze Jumbo, the governor said he was on a mission to birth a more progressive and peaceful state to the glory of God and to the satisfaction of all.

He enjoined all to be hopeful, peaceful and observe all safety hygienic measures this celebration period and even beyond.

“The oath I took is to primarily protect the security and welfare of my people in Kogi state and to contribute to the progress and development of both the state and the people.

“As we celebrate this Sallah I assure residents and indigenes of Kogi state that we are on a mission of birthing a more progressive and peaceful state to the glory of God and the satisfaction of all.

“I enjoin all to be hopeful, peaceful and observe all safety hygienic measures this celebration period and even beyond.

“We promise to do more in the interest of the larger majority of our people and this promise we shall keep. I am Governor Yahaya Bello and I love my people.”