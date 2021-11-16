Gunmen kill 2, abduct 4 in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen Monday abducted three persons and injured another at a village in Akure North local government of Ondo state.

The kidnapped victims are butchers working in Akure the state capital.

Sources said the incident occurred at around 1pm Monday at Ajagbusi community after Ala town in Akure north local government.

The four butchers had received a call from one of the suspected kidnappers to come and buy cows.

On getting to the community, the suspected kidnappers accosted them and kidnapped three.

Speaking with newsmen, the only butcher who escaped and now receiving treatment at a popular hospital in Akure said the kidnappers macheted him in the head before he could escaped.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the police authority got wind of the incident few days ago and swung into action immediately.