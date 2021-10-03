Gunmen kill 2 as security operatives discover corpses in Kaduna community

Unknown gunmen have attacked Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf local government area and killed two people.

Also, security agencies also discovered two corpses in Kacecere village in the same local government of Kaduna state.

According to Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, discovery of the dead bodies followed killings and reprisal attacks in Kacecere and Madamai villages in the local government which led to death of 50 people in both villages. .

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported an attack by unidentified persons at Ungwan Taila village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which two residents were killed. The troops arrived the location to find that the assailants had killed two residents: Helen Lucky and Hananiah Elijah.



“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families. “Troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area. Citizens will be briefed on further updates,” Aruwan said. . Speaking further in a statement he released on Sunday, Aruwan said, “The military has reported to the Kaduna state government the discovery of two more bodies in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“This discovery was reported by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) as they continued with search-and-rescue operations in the area, following the attack of 27th September 2021. .

“The dead bodies were identified as Idris Mairiga and Yunusa Dangana, both residents of the village. It would be recalled that Kacecere village was attacked in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA, and Madamai, Kaura LGA, as reported to the government by the security agencies. .

“The latest discovery of two corpses brings the death toll from the Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stands at 38. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in both locations, straddling the two local government areas. .”Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the deceased as he prayed for the repose of their souls. The Governor also commended the security agencies for sustaining operations in the area. Citizens will receive further updates on emerging developments in the area.”