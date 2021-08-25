Gunmen kill 2 cops on duty in Kogi

Two policemen serving at Kabba in Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state were Monday evening killed by yet to be identified gunmen.

The policemen were allegedly killed by gunmen at a checkpoint in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state.

An eyewitness account revealed that the policemen were said to have been gunned down at the Origa checkpoint along Kabba-Iyara road at about 5 pm on Monday evening.

The robbers were said to be coming from the Ekiti axis and were moving towards Abuja en route Kabba before the incident occurred.

The sources said the robbers in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) met the police officers who were at the checkpoint.

The report added that the police officers flagged them down for a routine check when the robbers suddenly opened fire on two of them and sped off.

The source added that three other policemen who managed to escape sustained various injuries as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave their way for escape.

It was also learned that the affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba Police B Divisional headquarters.

The remains of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Kabba, while the injured are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 8, Ede Ayuba said “It’s true. The police have since embarked on serious trail of the hoodlums who rode on motorcycle for the attack. We hope to get them as quickly as possible.”