Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Enugu

Hoodlums, also known as unknown gun men, seem to have lifted a ban on attack on police formations as two police officers at a road block at Nachi, Udi local government area, a border town with Oji River local government area of Enugu state, were shot and killed on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically, a development that caused pandemonium along the Nachi – Oji River Road, as commuters plying the road scampered for safety.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said the command had begun action to track down the killers of the cops.

Ndukwe stated that, “Full-scale investigation that will lead to fishing out of the assailants has commenced. Further development will be communicated, please.”