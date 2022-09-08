Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Enugu 



Daredevils, known as unknown gunmen, again set Enugu, the Enugu state capital aflame Wednesday as they reportedly shot and killed three policemen at New Haven area.

Not too long ago, three policemen on duty at the Garriki area, near MTD police station were also shot and killed by the nebulous unknown gunmen. Police have confirmed the gory incident.

It was gathered that the assailants attacked the policemen at the popular Block Bus stop about 10:15pm Wednesday night.

Residents, who spoke about the incident stated that the gunmen double- crossed the policemen with Lexus Jeep at Block Bus stop and shot them dead during a gun duel.



They said two policemen were killed inside the gutter where they ran to seek refuge at block bus stop in front of Frank Supermarket.



“The information is true. Three policemen were killed last night at block bus stop. Fear gripped everyone because the shooting was much. We learnt this morning that it was those policemen that normally mount check point at Otigba junction in the evening to collect money from motorists that fell victim to the men of the underworld.

“The information this morning was that the policemen were going back to their station before the unknown gunmen double crossed them with Lexus Jeep and killed the three policemen,” the source said.



The spokesman of Enugu Police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the killing of the three policemen said the command has commenced intensive manhunt to fish out the assailants.



“Intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the unknown assailants who, operating in a Lexus Jeep, suddenly opened fire on a moving Police patrol van on duty, along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, on 07/09/2022 at about 10.15pm, leading to three of the operatives sustaining severe gunshots wounds and later confirmed dead at the hospital,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

