Gunmen kill 4 in Kogi community, scores injured

Four persons were in the late hours of Tuesday night allegedly killed and scores injured by gunmen that attacked Bagana community in Omala local government area of Kogi state.

An eyewitness, who cheated death, told our correspondent that the gunmen invaded a provision shop located in the heart of the village and opened fire, killing four persons on the spot.

He added that the attackers then went on shooting spree in which many people who were running to escape were hit by stray bullets.

He disclosed that he counted four dead bodies from his hiding which included one Alias Barrister, an diesel oil dealer and a dispensary staff of the Local Government Health Centre at Ogba, residing in Bagana.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kogi state Police Command, DSP William Aya, said one Usman Salifu called the DPO on phone around 9.30pm on Tuesday that his shop had been attacked by gunmen leading to the death of his sales boy, Bashir Sule and three other customers while many people sustained injuries.

He added that on receipt of the distress call, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene and evacuated some of the injured to the hospital for treatment, adding that the Force had commenced manhunt to bring the perpetrators to book.

Aya said peace had returned to the community and urged the people to return home to continue with their legitimate businesses.

