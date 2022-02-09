Gunmen kill 4, raze Southern Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be militias have allegedly killed four people and razed down Sabon Kaura village in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

The attack reportedly took place on Tuesday night, though Kaduna authorities were yet to react to the development, as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not pick call put through to him.

However, a resident, who does not want his name mentioned, said “virtually all the houses in the village were completely burnt by the attackers.

“The suspected militias came in their hundreds and carried out their plan. For now four persons have been confirmed killed while many are missing. I cannot confirm those injured.

“The entire village is in total confusion about what happened, there were only five security personnel present when the attackers invaded the area and, therefore, they could not contain them.”