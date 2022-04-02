Gunmen kill another Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi



Gunmen Thursday night killed another operative of the Ebubeagu Southeast Security outfit in Ebonyi state.

The deceased identified as Iboko Christian was said to have been killed by unknown gunmen who trailed him to his house in Nduogbuovu community in Izzi local government area of the state.

Late Iboko is said to be a graduate but joined the outfit for his inability to secure a job after graduation.

His death was confirmed by the Lawmaker representing Izzi East Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Anthony Nwegede, who was said to be the master of the deseased.

Mr Nwegede said the attackers of Iboko robbed him of some money and his motorcycle before killing him.

Condemning the killing, the lawmaker said the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.

Iboko’s death happened barely one week after a commander of the security outfit was killed and set ablaze in his compound at Ezza North local government area of the state.

In January, two members of the Security outfit, Sunday Nwafor, and Ifeanyi Orogbo were killed in separate occasions in Ikwo local government area.

While Nwafor was shot dead by gunmen in Ekpelu, Orogbo was killed and his remains partially burnt by the assailants in his compound at Igweledeoha, Amagu, in same LGA.

Ebubeagu was set up by the Southeast governors to complement the job of the police and other security agencies in checking the rising crime rates in the region.

Of the five southeastern states, only Ebonyi and Imo states have inaugurated the outfit.