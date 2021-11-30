Gunmen kill cattle owner, cart away many cows in Kaduna

Unknown gunmen in the late hours of Sunday attacked Barakallahu community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, killing a cattle owner, Malam Abubakar Gambo, and rustling several cattle from four ruga.



Malam Abubakar Gambo, the deputy imam of Rigachikun road mosque, was the owner of one of the ruga that was attacked.

He got married less than two months ago according to neighbours.





The gunmen started shooting sporadically in the air, according to the witnesses and awaiting anyone that dared to come out, as they carried out their heinous act gathering the undisclosed number of cows, before taking them away into the forest during the attack.



The District Head of Barakallahu, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, explained that the incident happened in the late hours of Sunday.

He explained that, “late in the night, we started hearing gunshots being fired, they (gunmen) must have shot 50 times before they finally left the community”.

The District Head said he was told that the gunmen killed one man and took away many cattle, saying that he was yet to confirm the number as he was on his way to see the family

The Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, has yet to confirm the attack.

Related

No tags for this post.