Gunmen kill ex-Benue Gov Suswam’s elder brother, 2 others

Terkura Suswam, elder brother to former governor of Benue state, Senator Gabriel Suswam has been allegedly shot dead.

Suswam along with two others were said to have been shot dead by gun men believed to be loyal to Terwase Akwaza alias Gana.

Blueprint gathered that he was shot dead Tuesday evening in his home town Anyiin in Logo local government area of Benue state.

According to sources, Dr. Terkula, who is the proprietor of Ashi Waves Katsina-Ala and Ashi Polytechnic in Anyiin was on campus at the late hours when the gun men arrived in a Toyota corolla popularly known as “duck nyash” and shot him dead before fleeing the scene.

It could be noted that since the killing of former wanted ‘terrorist’ Gana by the military last year, some prominent persons from Sankara area who initiated the amnesty for Gana were accused by his loyalists who vowed to eliminate them in which senator Gabriel Suswam and his brother among others are their main target.

It is not clear at the time of filing this report the security situation in the area even as the Benue state police command could not be yet confirm the situation.

