Gunmen kill FRSC official in Ondo

Suspected gunmen have reportedly shot dead one Mr Omiwoye Sunday, an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) attached to Ondo town, Ondo state.

The incident reportedly occurred weekend along Agbala area behind Saint Monica’s Girl Grammar School, Ondo, as the deceased was killed by bandits in front of his friend’s house while trying to prevent bandits from attacking some people in the area .

Eyewitnesses said the deceased went with his wife to see his friend and while trying to park his motorcycle by the gate, some people ran towards them to seek refuge from the bandits, who were beating them.

He was said to have challenged the gunmen who opened fire on him and he died instantly.

Narrating the incident, wife of the deceased, Mrs. Bunmi Sunday, said,” My husband and I went to see one of his friends that stays on the same street with us. Suddenly, some men ran towards us where we were standing by the gate. My husband was trying to park his motorcycle then. So, two gunmen came with bike and started beating the boys that ran to us.

“My husband challenged the bandits. But they told him that they were not there for him and that he should go inside the gate. I went in immediately, but my husband was still outside standing by his motorcycle.

“Later, we heard a gunshot. So, I ran out of the gate and saw my husband on the floor in a pool of his own blood. The gunmen ran away with his phone and motorcycle key.”

Also, some of his colleagues who spoke about the deceased lamented the death of Mr. Sunday and series of robbery incidents that usually occur on that road.

Some of the residents where the deceased was killed complained that the street is no longer safe, adding that blood-thirsty men have been on rampage in the area over the period .

They said some of the landlords have packed out of their houses due to the robbery attacks and other criminal acts committed by the unidentified gunmen.