Gunmen kill Living Faith Pastor

The resident pastor of Living Faith church, in Aloko- Oganenigwu, Dekina LGA of Kogi state, has been killed by unknown gunmen who invaded the community on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The pastor was said to have escaped with some of his members to a safer area when they struck during the early morning service.

Confirming his death, one of his members who disclosed his name as Samuel, said the attackers killed him.

Samuel said, “He escaped during church service in the morning. He thought everything was calm and went back to check if the church was touched when he was killed.”

