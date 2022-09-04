Gunmen kill NSCDC operative, abduct 3 others in Ekiti 

An operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),Segun Ayebulu has been reportedly shot dead by suspected gunmen while traveling on Saturday evening on the Oke Ako-Irele road in Ekiti state.

The gunmen were also said to have abducted three persons after shooting the NSCDC officer and took them to an unknown destination, which brought speculation that the perpetrators were kidnappers.

Irele-Ekiti is located in Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ikole local government area of Ekiti state and also a border town between Ekiti and Kwara state.

A prominent politician from the area, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists on Sunday via telephone conversation that the ugly incident occurred between 6.30 and 7pm on Saturday.

The source confirmed to newsmen that three other occupants of the vehicle conveying the deceased were kidnapped at gunpoint and their whereabouts yet unknown.

The gunmen according to him were said to have shot sporadically to stop the vehicle and the victim was said to have been hit by bullets in the head and chest when the driver was making effort to escape the dangerous scene.

The Public Relations Officer Ekiti Command of NSCDC, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed that the man was traveling to his town in Ogbe, Yagba West local government area of Kogi state when his vehicle was attacked by the gunmen.

“I can confirm to you that we lost one of our operatives on Saturday to some gunmen who fired gunshots at his vehicle while traveling to his Ogbe country home in Kogi state.

“We can also confirm to you that other occupants of the vehicle were also abducted, but I can’t confirm to you their exact number as I speak with you. We are still investigating and we will release the comprehensive report to the public when it is ready.

“The deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue in one of the hospitals in Ekiti here.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

