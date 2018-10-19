Gunmen kill policeman, 3 others in Benue

Four persons including a policeman were yesterday allegedly killed and three others injured, when gunmen attacked Tse- Ujondo, Mechanic site and Tse-Uvia all in Zaki Biam town in Ukum local government area of Benue state. Sources said the gunmen also allegedly abducted another mobile policeman on special duty in the area and burnt down the police check point near the Zaki Biam mechanic village. The incident which started around 10 am yesterday was allegedly masterminded by gang members of a notorious criminal, Mr. Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana. A close aide to the Ukum local government chairman who pleaded anonymity said: “They were yet to ascertain the cause of the attack, but the chairman has already alerted security men who have gone to the flashpoint to maintain peace. “We cannot tell exactly the level of casualty now because people ran away from the attack point and security men who had gone to maintain peace in the area are yet to return.” Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Moses Yamu said three persons, a policeman, woman and small boy died in the attack. He said: “The Benue state Police Command wish to report that at about 1100hrs of today, information was received that some armed Shitile militia aka “Ghana Boys” dressed in PMF and Special Forces uniforms were approaching Zaki Biam town through bush paths, riding on Bajaj motorcycles. Yamu further said an intense gun duel ensued in which regrettably, one Police man who was fatally injured and his rifle taken away by the militia and was rushed to the hospital alongside two yet to be identified civilians that were confirmed dead at the hospital.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.