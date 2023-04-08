Gunmen kill policeman on Good Friday

Unknown gunmen stormed the popular Marine Base Junction in the old Port Harcourt Township on Good Friday and shut a policeman causing pandemonium.

Responding to the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Effiong Okon, ordered his men to immediately track down the criminals.

Speaking also, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, Okon said the police have deployed tactical teams and other intelligent units with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime and bringing them to justice.

