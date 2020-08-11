Gunmen kill Taraba school proprietor

The proprietor of Winners Comprehensive High School Jalingo, Mr. Danlami Shamaki, was Sunday murdered by gunmen along Dan-Anacha-Wukari Road in Taraba state.

It was gathered that Mr. Shamaki died at Dan-Anacha axis, a town between Wukari -Jalingo areas of the state, while coming back from a trip in the evening.

The wife of the deceased, Mrs. Juliana Shamaki, who confirmed the incident via a telephone to our source said, “They have killed my husband.”

It was learnt that the late Shamaki was seated at the front of his vehicle when they ran into a group of armed men and he was shot. He died instantly, while the driver and other three people at the back were able to escape death.

It was further gathered that the deceased’s corps has since been deposited in the mortuary at the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo.

Mr. Shamaki was also the proprietor of New Edition Primary School, Jalingo, and his schools are among the leading schools in the North eastern Nigeria.

When contacted, Police spokesman, Taraba command, DSP David Misal, replied to a message sent to him saying the command was investigating.

Related

No tags for this post.