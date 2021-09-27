Gunmen on rampage in Anambra, attack APC, APGA campaigners, kill two

At least, two men were killed at different locations in Anambra state between last Saturday and Sunday as gunmen attacked campaigners of the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and others respectively.

The hoodlums, Blueprint learnt, Sunday evening, killed an APC member later identified as Mr Somudina Oforma during a party rally in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area (LGA), just as Dr Nelson Omenugha, son of a serving commissioner in the State and supporter of Governorship candidate of APGA, Prof. Charles Soludo, had his vehicle burnt in another attack at Nnobi, Idemili North LGA.

Similarly, a viral video which the state police Command had identified as current and true, displays suspected cultists as they dragged a young man out of his car, killed and used his head to play soccer.

The APC Anambra state Publicity Secretary, Mr Okelo Madukaife, who confirmed the report of an attack on the party faithful, stated that it occured at Uruagu Ward 3, adding that some of their members were equally injured and currently receiving medical attention.

Confirming attacks on political campaigners, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Tony Olofu, said he has detailed Police Crack Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police on-the-spot assessment to the scene of were yet to be identified gunmen attacked “unsuspecting member of the public at about 7:40pm on 26/09/2021 along afor, nnobi market.”

Olofu, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, maintained that the team would identify and apprehend the hoodlums and bring them to book.

“The attackers using a Toyota Sienna vehicle and a shuttle bus shot and attacked the unsuspecting member on transit along Afor Nnobi Market. The victims were rushed to the hospital and later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty. They were later identified as one Johnbosco Ojokwu ‘M’ 33yrs, Rapuluchukwu Ugoeze ‘M’ 30yrs and Chukwuemeka Nwokebagu ‘M’ 31yrs. The hoodlums also set ablaze one shuttle bus, one Toyota Sienna and a Toyota hilux,” it added.

On attack at Nnewi APC rally, the PPRO said, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command CP Tony Olofu has ordered investigation into a shooting incident at Uruagu Community, Nnewi on 26/09/2021. The attackers at about 7pm on 26/09/2021, along Uruagu Community started shooting sporadically. Two persons sustained gun shot injuries were taken to hospital. One of the victims who was later identified as mr Somudina Oforma was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty while the other is receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Reacting to the trending video, Ikenga said “The Commissioner of police Anambra state command CP Tony Olofu has ordered investigation on the shooting incident on 25/9/2021 by 4pm along Igbariam road (Anambra East LGA). The shooting was as a result of rival cult clash. Meanwhile Police Operatives have intensified patrol and surveillance within the area.”

