Gunmen opened fire on us – Rivers APC guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Tony Cole, says gunmen opened fire on his team while

they were going about consulting people for the forthcoming election in the state.

Mr. Cole said on Twitter, that the incident happened at Old Bakana on Friday.

“Tragedy was averted Friday, November 16, 2018 at Old Bakana. Gun Men opened fire on my team while we were carrying out ward-to-ward

consultation in the community. We thank the almighty for his protection now and always. I stand for politics of peace,” Cole said, through his personal Twitter handle @TonyeCole1.

He added: “I may be compelled to face danger but never fear it. To do anything truly worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and

thinking of the danger, but jump in with gusto and

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, did not respond to calls and text message at the time of filing this report.

Cole is the main challenger to the current Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, who is running for re-election under his party, the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP).

Rivers is known for its history of political violence.

Both the PDP and APC traded blames over past killings and election-related violence in the oil-rich state.