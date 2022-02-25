Gunmen raid Edo banks, kill security operatives, others



Some persons alleged to be security operatives were on Thursday feared dead following a coordinated attack on three commercial banks by armed robbers in Edo state.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 4pm in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the State.

Blueprint gathered that the hoodlums carted away huge wads in the attacked that lasted for over an hour.

A witness who simply identified himself as Ebosatale said the gunmen were masked.

He (the witness) further stated that the robbers first attacked a police station in the area before proceeding to the banks.

According to the witness, “The masked gunmen invaded the banks in the evening in several vehicles and blew the banks entrance doors with dynamites.”

The State Police spokesman, SP. Bello Kontongs, said: “Yes, there was an attack.

“I have no detail of the attack. But some persons died,” he added.