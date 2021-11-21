Gunmen raid Lagos College of Education, shot lecturer, student dead

A lecturer and a student of Michael Otedola College of Primary Health Education (MOCPED) in Epe local government area of Lagos state were reportedly killed around Poka town in Epe, while the student identified as Razak Bakare was shot dead on campus.

The killing of the lecturer and the student were confirmed by lawmakers and traditional rulers in the communities.

Traditional institutions in the communities vowed that all efforts would be taken to fight against such ugly incidents in the community.