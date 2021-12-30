Gunmen release kidnapped Ekiti chief, 2 others after receiving N4million ransom

Gunmen have eventually let go a traditional Chief, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi, from Ijan-Ekiti, located in Gbonyin local government Area of Ekiti state.

They also freed two other kidnapped cocoa merchants after N4million total ransom was paid by the victims.

They were released on Wednesday.

Ekiti state police command has also confirmed their release.

Obafemi was abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan Road last Thursday and taken to an unknown destination.

The two cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise Road.