Gunmen scare causes pandemonium in Owerri

The last may not have been heard on the weekly sit-at-home protest embarked upon by the people of the South-east as Imo residents, especially those in Owerri, the state capital, ran helter skelter, Monday, to save their dear lives.

Our correspondent gathered that between 10 and 11 am in the morning, information got to nooks and crannies of the town that gunmen who were implementing the sit-at-home order had arrived the state capital, after sending home primary and secondary school students found in their schools around suburbs close to Owerri like Irette and Ogbaku in Owerri West and Mbaitoli areas of the state.

It was gathered that they had already arrived Control Post, less than 1 kilometre to the city and like wide fire, the information circulated, and almost immediately, residents took to their heels without seeing the gunmen.

It was further gathered that the stampede resulted in roadside traders and shop owners leaving their wares unattended to, banks deserted, with customers running away and their security men stepping aside to a safe distance, probably to monitor the direction of the approaching gunmen, vehicles speeding off trying to evade the unseen gunmen and pedestrians deserting the streets and roads for fear of being attacked by the gunmen.

Some seconds later, a joint security outfit from Imo Government House and the nearby Imo Police Command headquarters were seen moving towards Control Post area leading to both Port Harcourt and Onitsha roads in a bid to face them squarely.

Two amoured tankers were also stationed in front of the Government House, about four Hilux vans were stationed in front of the Correctional Centre, while stop and search policemen were immediately called in to beef up security on the road leading to the police command.

