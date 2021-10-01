Gunmen set Imo monarch’s palace ablaze

Gunmen Thursday set the palace of His Royal Highness (HRH) Eze Obi Ralph Ekezie of Obor community in Orlu LGA of Imo state ablaze.

Although the Imo state police Command has not confirmed the incident up till now, an eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent said a lot of things, including the monarch’s documents and other surrounding buildings, had been burnt before good-spirited individuals put it out.

Blueprint also gathered that the traditional ruler who was not present at the time of the incident has confirmed it, but could not ascertain the extent of damage.