Gunmen shoot Ibadan poly female student on campus

There was pandemonium Tuesday at the campus of The Polytechnic Ibadan as a female student was hit by stray bullet on her way to the lecture room within the institution’s campus.

Reports said the female student is now responding to treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, while the institution’s authorities have raised a 7-man panel to investigate the shooting.

According to a statement by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale, the unfortunate incident occurred at the sewage area late in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The statement said the female student was immediately rushed to the University College Hospital where a first class medical attention was given to her, and asked students of the institution to remain calm, and abide with all the regulations as investigations had been launched into the source of the gunshot.”

It then charged the students to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Students Affairs office and other arms of the authority for necessary action.

Blueprint gathered that as at the time of sending this report, the Institution authorities have raised a 7-man panel to probe circumstances surrounding the incident and proffer immediate solutions to forestall future occurrence.