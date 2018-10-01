Gunmen storm beer parlour, kill police sergeant, 5 others in Benue

Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded a beer parlour in Okpoga, Okpokwu local government area of Benue state, killing six persons including a Police sergeant.

Blueprint learnt that the incident took place around 9 pm when many people were in the joint to relax with their friends.

Though the cause of the attack was still unknown, it was learnt that the attackers were from Ollo community of Okpokwu.

Confirming the incident through a statement, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Moses Yamu said they got report from Okpoga that sporadic gunshots were heard at a beer parlour around Okpoga roundabout yesterday at about 9pm.

He said, “Our men swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which forced them to flee.

“However, 6 persons including a Police Sergeant who was on mufti were killed in the beer parlour before the Police arrived d scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the yet to be identified armed men were from Ollo community, led by one Mathew.” Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ene Okon has ordered the Area Commander to relocate to the area as teams of Operation Zenda, PMF and CTU have been drafted to ensure that the culprits are identified and arrested.

“Investigation had since commenced to unravel the motive behind the attack,’ the police stated

