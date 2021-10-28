Gunshots as awaiting trial, convicted inmates clash in Edo prison





There was panic among residents and commuters around the Benin correctional centre on Sapele road in Edo state, following repeated gunshots sounds from the facility on Thursday afternoon.

The development also forced vehicles to divert to other routes, while pedestrians ran for their lives.

Over 2,000 inmates escaped from the correctional centre when it came under attack during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.





Spokesman for the Edo state correctional center, DSC Aminu S. Suleman, confirmed that there was disturbances at the custodian centre, adding that “investigation into the incident has been instituted by the Controller”

Suleman who disclosed this in a statement said: “At about 12.30pm, some awaiting trial inmates especially the recaptured escapees started protest which led to a confrontation between them and the convicted inmates.

According to him, “reinforcement was immediately mobilised from the state headquarters to enforce law and order.

“The situation has been completely controlled and the Custodial Centre is calm. There was no escape of any inmates or death.

“Sister security agencies have showed solidarity by drafting their men around the outer perimeter fence to compliment Correctional Service Armed Squad personnel to ensure total security of the custodial centre.

“The Controller of the centre Felix Lawrence wishes to assure the general public that they should go about their normal business without any fear,” the spokesman stated.