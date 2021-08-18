Gusau backs Eagles to win AFCON in Cameroun

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau believes Super Eagles can win the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on February 6 in Yaounde, Cameroun.

In the draws conducted by CAF Tuesday night, Nigeria was pitched alongside the most successful team in the competition Egypt with seven titles. Others in the Group D include Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reacting to the draw, Gusau who is Executive board member and the Chairman of Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Federation in an exclusive chat told Blueprint Sport that “Winning the Africa Cup of Nations title is not negotiable because nothing is impossible and I believe Gernot Rohr can do it for Nigeria”

“I don’t see any much pressure on us before we take any decision we are always thorough and have learnt from our past mistakes. Egypt is still suffering from the trauma of their early exit in Cairo in the last edition. Sudan and Guinea-Bissau were not even in Egypt. I’m sure we are going to come out of our group unscathed”

Gusau who also double as Zamfara state FA chairman opines that “we will do all what we can do to ensure that we improve on our last outing. I was part of the AFCON winning team in 2013. But we know that 2013 is not 2021. A lot have changed. We are not static too,we are changing with the situation” he said.

He however called on the federal government to come to the aid of the team inorder to offset the issue of allowances and bonuses of the players which are outstanding and can act as barrier to the success of the team.

“Football is capital intensive. We need the assistance of government to pay the allowances of the players. It is a key factors and may be determinant of the success in Cameroun”

He disclosed that all Nigerians should rally round the Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr to achieve the much needed victory for the country.

Rohr has been in charge of Super Eagles since 2016 and guided them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and also led the side to finish third at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

“He has been doing well and I believed he has a good team which can win trophies for Nigeria. He deserved to continue to be in charge of the team,” Gusau concluded.