Gusau emir pledges support to military against bandits

The Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has promised to give the necessary support to the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in order to combat armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other vices in the North-west.

He made the pledge on Friday at the Nigeria Army Special Super Camp 4 located in Faskari, the headquarters of Faskari local government area of Katsina state which is managed by the Operation Sahel Sanity.

The monarch said his Emirate would provide the enabling environment for the Nigeria Army to conduct their operations successfully.

“I am grateful and highly impressed with the technical arrangements made by the Army to confront these dreaded bandits who terrorise our society and we shall remain resolute to support the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in ensuring peace return back to our zone,” he said.

Alhaji Bello also appealed to the military to intensify efforts in mitigating armed bandits who terrorise Zamfara state and other states in the North-west and North-central for the restoration of peace in the two regions.