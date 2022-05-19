Gusau polytechnic confirms abduction of students’ affairs officer

The management of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Talata Mafara in Zamfara state has confirmed abduction of the polytechnic students’ affairs officer, Mal. Sanusi Halilu by a group of terrorists.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations unit of the Polytechnic who is also HOD, Mass Communication, Mal. Aliyu Damri and made available to Blueprint in Gusau, Wednesday.

The statement indicated that Mal. Sanusi Halilu was kidnapped along Kaduna -Abuja express way on Tuesday.

“Our students’ affairs officer, Mal Sanusi Halilu, along with other victims, were said to have been abducted on the evening of yesterday Tuesday May 17, in which terrorists blocked the high way between Kurmin Kare and Katari in Kachia Local Government area of Kaduna State and successfully carried out an operation that lasted for almost an hour”.

The polytechnic image maker stated that, Mal. Sanusi Halilu, Mallam Lawali Tukur, Mallam Aliyu Atiku, the Deputy Registrar, Zamfara state College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura and Mallam Sanusi Sokoto, a staff with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Sokoto State Command were on their way to attend Pre-NYSC mobilisation workshop to be held Wednesday in Abuja.

“On reaching Katari town, their car, a Corolla 2007 model, ash colour, with Registration Number ZM 02 P46 was blocked, a situation that led Mallam Aliyu Atiku to run for his life, Sanusi Sokoto, was shut and obtain a serious wound leading him not to move, but admitted to General hospital, Suleja. Sanusi Halilu, students affairs officer, and Lawali Tukur, LGEA Bakura were abducted by the terrorists,” he added.

