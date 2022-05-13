Gusau Varsity gets full accreditation for 13 courses

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to 13 courses offered by Federal University Gusau (FUGUS).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer, FUGUS, Umar Usman, and made available to Blueprint Friday.

He said all the thirteen re-accredited programmes in the three (3) Faculties of Science, Humanities, and Education got full accreditation.

The programmes were Biochemistry, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Plant Science and Biotechnology, Physics, Zoology, English, Hausa, History and International Studies, Islamic Studies and Education Economics.

Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau expressed his delight over the results of the accreditation.

He also thanked the Council, University Management and entire staff for their efforts and contributions towards securing full accreditation for the whole re-accredited programmes.

Blueprint reports that Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau, assumed duty as the third substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University in February, 2021.

