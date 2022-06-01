Gwagwa development: FCDA commences payment of N300m compensation to natives

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has commenced settlement of compensation claims to original inhabitants currently occupying the area earmarked for the development of Gwagwa District.

Payment of the compensation to the natives is a major part of measures to pave way for commencement of work on the provision of engineering infrastructure to the first Land Swap District.

Executive Secretary, FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmed, stated this while speaking to newsmen weekend during the issuance of the compensation cheques to affected members of the communities at the FCDA Conference Hall in Area 11.

He said: “We just flagged off the payment of compensation for economic trees and crops with respect to the acquisition of the land in Gwagwa District meant for the development of infrastructure, through the land swap arrangement and initiative of the FCT administration.

“We hold this payment of compensation very critical because the minister has performed the flag off of the land swap programme in the FCT. Now, the community and FCT residents will know that the FCT administration is really very prepared to go on and with experienced investor who has shown great level of commitment to the Land Swap programme as a pilot scheme.”

Also speaking, coordinator, AIIC, Musa Kubau, said: “To us in the AIIC, today is a milestone achievement that we have worked assiduously to see that we get to this level and of course, it is very evident that we cannot do anything without the very strong support of the minister and the executive secretary.

He said the land swap for Infrastructure Model was actually introduced to see how they can augment the effort of the government in accelerating development in the FCT, particularly in encouraging home ownership and development of infrastructure.

He added that government needs continuous partnership to fund any profitable infrastructure projects.

