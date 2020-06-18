Gwagwalada appoints 7th LEA scribe

The seventh substantive Local Education Authority (LEA) secretary of Gwagwalada area council, Mr. Mamman Musa has assumed office.

Musa, who assumed office, Monday said his priority attention would be the training and re-training of teachers to enhance their productivity.

He stated that he would work hand in hand with the chairman of the council, Adamu Mustapha, to introduce good policies and programmes that would bring progress of the basic education in Gwagwalada and environs.

The LEA scribe thanked the executive chairman for finding him worthy of occupying the exalted position just as he promised to use the office for the betterment of educational development in the area council.

Earlier, the acting LEA secretary, Mrs. Eunice Balogun, tasked the entire staff to give support and cooperation to enable her successor pilot the affairs of the secretariat efficiently.

Mrs. Balogun praised her successor for been humble and accommodative even as she appreciated the leadership of the council for giving her the opportunity to contribute her quota in the area of heading the local council.

Earlier, the council chairman, Adamu Mustapha, represented by the supervisory councillor for education, Alhaji Hassan Loko, enjoined the new LEA secretary to carry all staff and teachers along.