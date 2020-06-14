Gwagwalada NBA officials inaugurated

The Gwagwalada branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Thursday 12, June 2020, elected a new executive to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two calendar years.

Those elected are, Isah Abubakar Aliyu as chairman, Aigbefor E. David, vice chairman; Akachukwu Anthony Nwoye, secretary; Hamdalat O. Mustapha, assistant secretary; Barbara Tosan Onwubiko, treasurer; Mathew A. Alemeru, publicity secretary; Mark Joseph Sekpe, welfare secretary; and Noah Atabo, legal adviser.

Speaking with Blueprint immediately after the inauguration ceremony, the newly elected chairman, Aliyu said the responsibility attached to his office as chairman is enormous. He said he will be guided by the interest of the branch exercising the powers conferred on him by the uniform bye-laws of the association.

Isah pointed out that power comes from God and prayed to Almighty God to grant him and his executive all the wisdom required to effectively discharge the duties of his office.

The new chairman, during his inaugural speech constituted committees headed by chairmen and secretaries.

He charged the committees to ensure proper coordination and smooth implementation of its programmes as well as ensure the running of all inclusive administration which will guarantee and ensure that members are carried along.

He stated that his manifesto during the campaign was all about how to build on the wonderful programme and the lofty ideas of the previous administration.

The chairman noted that he engaged as a sole candidate but stressed that the level of smear campaign, ‘name calling’ outright disregard for decency that occasioned the elections of the secretary and now suspended issue of national executive committee representative is baffling and totally condemnable.

“He said we wake up every day to see very embarrassing and disparaging messages on the various Whatsapp platforms affiliated to the branch.”