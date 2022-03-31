Gwamna pledges to create foreign scholarship scheme for Gombe youths

A governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, Dr.Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has pledged to create a foreign scholarship scheme for deserving Gombe indigenes across the state.

A statement by Gwamna media aide Ibrahim Sani Shawai on Thursday, said he stated this while addressing youths at Akko Local Government Area in Gombe.

He stated that all those qualified would be given due attention and the opportunity to harness their potentials in life through education.

According to him, the effort which had been ongoing through his foundation known as the JIG foundation would be expanded as part of his human capital development agenda.

He stated that as an economist and professional, he knows how powerful education is to the realisation of dreams and potentials in life, hence, youths in the state would continue to enjoy scholarship within and outside the country.

Gwamna who is also the Sardaunan Gombe said he was concerned about the long time effect of not educating the youths, hence charged relevant stakeholders to assist in pluckng the potentials of the younger ones through educational empowerment.