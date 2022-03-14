Gwamna urges collective efforts on drugs among youth

A business mogul and aspirant to Gombe Government House, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has called on parents and other stakeholders to make concerted efforts toward addressing the challenge of drug abuse in the country.

Dr. Gwamna, who dropped the hint Monday while chatting with journalists in Abuja, said the call had become imperative in view of the increasing rate of drug abuse amongst northern youths and in particular, Gombe.

He said the negative impact of drugs on youth and the fact that youth under drug influence may never achieve their dreams in the society, had given reasons for collective efforts to address the challenge.

“We all know that there is a connection between drugs and crimes, this is why all hands must be on deck to check this menace before we all get into trouble,” he said.

The business magnet cum politician stressed that the youth needed a lot of care by way of empowerment and skill acquisition training in order to get them engaged.

“This is why I mandated my foundation, JIG, to invest more on human capital; youth and women empowerment.

“This has always been my focus; to empower the youth out of poverty and idleness as a way of taking their minds off drugs and other social vices,” he stressed.