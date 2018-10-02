Gwandara community honours Fulani boy with Wakili Madaki

A 12 year old son to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, Master Fahad Abdullahi Bodejo has been honoured by Gwandara community of Tudun Wada with the title of Wakili Madaki.

Turbaning the boy last weekend at the palace of Sarkin Tudun -Wada, Alhaji Abubakar Bako said the title was given to Fahad Bodejo, a little boy of 9, following the love that Gwandara people have for Fulani pastoralists.

According to Bako, “nobody should think that the title was given for money, we did so for the love and peaceful coexistence between the Gwandara people and Fulani among us.

“We are trying to deepen the relationship for our children so that peace will reign supreme in Gwandara community.

I also call on other ethnic groups to emulate this gesture for the sake of unity and peace in the country,” Bako said.

Commenting, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, thanked the Gwandara chief and his people for finding them good and fit for the title of Wakili Madaki’of TudunWada, adding that this gesture would deepen the existing relationship between the Fulani, the Gwadaras and other ethnic groups in the community.

Bodejo said further that he had been staying in Tudun -Wada for many years and got married to Gwandara woman without any problem, adding that this gesture had shown them that Fulani are good and peace loving.

Speaking in the same vein, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore chairman in Karu local government area, Alhaji Adamu Gidata, expressed joy over the title given to one of their own, calling on Fulani and other ethnic groups to come to TuduWada and invest.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.