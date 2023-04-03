Gwani urged to withdraw petition against LP Rep-elect Mathew









The member of the House of Representatives, representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Arc Gideon Lucas Gwani, who lost out in the recent National Assembly elections has been urged to withdraw the petition he filed against Mr. Donatus Mathew, who was returned elected.

Arc Gwani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition at the election tribunal challenging the victory of his opponent, Mr Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party (LP).

The call is contained in a press statement by members of Labour Party Youth Wing, Kaura Federal Constituency and made available to newsmen Monday.

The statement, signed by the chairman of Labour Party in Kaura local government area, Mr Jonathan Hosea, noted with concern that instead of Arc Gwani taking his defeat at the polls in good faith, he refused to accept the people’s verdict and headed to court and instituted a case against Mr. Mathew.

The statement also wondered why for almost 20 years that Arc Gwani enjoyed the goodwill of the people unchallenged based on the respect the people have for him but does not want to allow another person the opportunity to enjoy the same goodwill.



The statement reminded Gwani that the people of Kaura federal constituency have found a new direction in Mr. Mathew and that he should wait until 2027 when the ticket will be open for contest again.

It noted that for 20 years the people of Kaura constituency had longed for a new leadership and advised Gwani to give peace a chance by accepting the choice of the people.

The political group called on pressure groups, tribal associations, religious leaders and all lovers of democracy to prevail on Gideon Lucas Gwanni to allow the sleeping dog lie peacefully by withdrawing the petition to ensure that the dividend of democracy is delivered to the constituency.

